Civic Organization Meet and Greet set for Nov. 7

October 26, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Tamara Hillmann is looking for unity among Brillion’s civic organizations and she’s taking matters into her own hands. She’s organized Brillion’s first ever “Civic Organization Meet and Greet.”

Each organization will inform of what they do as a group and events that they sponsor throughout the year on Tuesday, November 7 at Cobblestone Creek from 6-8 p.m.

The biggest focus of the meeting will be compiling each group’s events to put together a calendar for the community. Hillmann also plans on having a brainstorming session for opportunities to grow in the city through new events.

“Since moving back to town, I have noticed a lack of community, communication and working together,” she says. “My goal is to open up the communication barrier and get everyone helping one another again.”

Hillmann hopes that larger events would mean more people living and “playing in Brillion,” which has been a topic for months among business owners in the area and the Redevelopment Authority Commission (RDA). Hillmann currently is the owner of Varada Therapy and used to operate a coffee shop.

“I look at Chilton and the number of events that they hold and just think that there is no reason Brillion can’t have more events to keep the community engaged,” she said.

Hillmann hopes that the event becomes biannual. For this first one, she’s hoping that each organization can bring at least two members, so everyone becomes more acquainted with one another. Organizations working together on events will help with the number of volunteers if anyone is ever short of help, she says.

Liysa Callsen, a speaker who incorporates comedy, has been invited to speak that night. Callsen is the leader of Women, Wine, and Whiskey, a local group of women who network and support one another. Callsen will give a speech at the beginning of the night. Callsen grew up with two deaf parents and she specializes in communication. Callsen’s husband is also deaf.

Pizza and food will be served for $7 per person. The registration deadline is October 30 with Hillmann. For those who can’t attend, she’s hoping they will be able to fill out a questionnaire to give more information.

Hillmann says the meeting will help everyone know what fundraising efforts go towards, as well as add some life into Brillion.

“If someone doesn’t step up to the plate Brillion will become a ghost town,” she says. “We need to get the community members engaged in volunteer opportunities to boost the morale in town.”

This story was featured in the October 26, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.