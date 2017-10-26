Gallagher wants relief for rural hospitals and Medicare burdens

Posted at 4 p.m. on October 26, 2017

The Brillion News

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher, R-Eighth District, has co-sponsored HR 741, the Rural Hospital Regulatory Relief Act.

The bipartisan bill seeks to provide regulatory relief for small, rural hospitals and protect outpatient therapeutic services for patients living in rural communities.

Under current regulations, hospitals must perform most outpatient therapeutic services under the “direct supervision” of a physician or qualified non-physician practitioner – something that can be challenging for small, rural hospitals due to already low numbers of available health professionals and associated costs.

