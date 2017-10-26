Krepline’s contributions remembered at NWTC

October 26, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – Nathan Krepline’s contributions to a new 60,000-square foot educational building are not being forgotten. Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) introduced their new Transportation Center to the public on Monday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house.

“This was Nathan’s design,” Mark Ledvina, an automotive technician instructor at the school said. “He was involved with the equipment, the tools, the amount of space we needed … All of that was really Nathan.”

The new building at NWTC’s Green Bay campus is state of the art, modern looking and expands the diesel program in the school with a huge lab area.

Krepline was hired to help design the building and instruct in the diesel

equipment technology program.

The school also held a private ceremony for the Krepline family where they unveiled a wall hanging that honors Krepline, who passed away in March. Krepline’s colleagues remember him for being engaged and being a kind person.

“He was a super nice guy. He was willing to help with anything,” Ledvina said, who also mentioned that the school puts on auto shows that Krepline wanted to help with as soon as he knew about them. “He wanted to be a part of everything. He knew that collaboratively we could get more done.”

Please see the complete story and building photos in the October 26, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.