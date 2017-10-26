Walker releases ‘Rural Agenda’ for state

Posted at 4:30 p.m.on October 26, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker last Thursday announced his new Rural Agenda that he said will address concerns of rural communities.

The first initiative focuses on rural education and begins by increasing Sparsity Aid given to small rural school districts, such as Hilbert and Reedsville.

The education part of the plan would also make it easier for rural schools to recruit and retain teachers through a new teacher development training program.

Other elements of the agenda are:

Expanding access of broadband communications.

Encouraging rural economic development in manufacturing and agriculture.

Developing more state loans for new rural business startups and expansions.

Expanding the Wisconsin Rural Physician Residency Assistance program.

Encouraging high school students to participate in EMT or Firefighter basic training.

Continuing outreach, treatment, and recovery support programs to veterans who are homeless.

Moving state agency resources out of Madison, beginning by relocating the DNR’s Division of Forestry headquarters to Rhinelander.

Walker is expected to announce plans to run for a third term as governor in the near future. Many Republican strongholds are in rural areas of the state.