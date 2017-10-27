Runners, gridders still chasing gold in state playoffs

Updated October 27, 2017

The Brillion News

CROSS COUNTRY

State Championships

Division 3 State Championship: Brillion boys (Team qualification – Gunner Schlender, Garrett Kocourek, Reese Kupsky, Josh Hassemer, Isaac Koehler, Zach Schoen); Hilbert boys (Individual qualifier – Garrett Franczek), Saturday, Oct. 28, 2:30 p.m., Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rapids. There is NO parking at the site. All spectators are shuttled from remote parking lots. See details here: https://www.wiaawi.org/Portals/0/PDF/Sports/Cross_Country/shuttleparking.pdf



FOOTBALL

Level 2 Games

Division 4, Group B: #4 Appleton Xavier at #1 Wrightstown, Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. (Winner faces #2 Freedom or #3 Little Chute) … Complete coverage in the Nov. 2 print edition of The Brillion News

Division 7, Group D: #5 Hilbert/Stockbridge at #1 Wild Rose, Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. (Winner faces #2 Fall River or #3 Oshkosh Lourdes) … Complete coverage in the Nov. 2 print edition of The Brillion News