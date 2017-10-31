Brown County encouraging urban farming

Posted at noon on October 31, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – Brown County UW-Extension will explore opportunities for the general public to become engaged in urban farming, which has been in high demand from community members.

This is one of the initiatives in Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach’s 2018 budget proposal.

“Urban farming can provide a sustainable food source throughout Brown County,” says Streckenbach. “This initiative has also shown the ability to help spur economic activity, while bringing community members together at places like farmer’s markets.”

The goal for UW-Extension staff will be to identify the educational and marketing needs of existing urban farmers and build a formal network connecting them. Urban farming is the practice of cultivating, processing, and distributing food in or around a community.

According to the University of California’s Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, urban farming can have the following key impacts on a community:

Social Impacts

Creating Safe Places/Reducing Blight

Access to Land

Community Development/Building Social Capital

Education and Youth Development Opportunities

Cross-Generational and Cultural Integration

Health Impacts

Food Access and Security

Increased Fruit and Vegetable Consumption

Food and Health Literacy

General Well-Being (Mental Health and Physical Activity)

Economic Impacts

Job Creation, Training and Business Incubation

Market Expansion for Farmers

Economic Savings on Food

Savings for Municipal Agencies

Increased Home Values

To get more information about the urban farming initiative, or to offer suggestions or become involved in it, contact Brown County UW-Extension Horticulture Agent/Educator Vijai Pandian at 920-391-4611 or by e-mail at pandian_vv@co.brown.wi.us. His office is currently located at the Neville Public Museum in downtown Green Bay.