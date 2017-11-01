Bill could ease ‘brownfields’ sites clean up

Posted at 3:45 p.m. on November 1, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – A bill authored by state Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, and state Rep. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, designed to see more polluted industrial sites cleaned up, was endorsed by the Assembly Committee on Environment and Forestry on a 10-1 vote on November 1.

Assembly Bill 179 makes it easier for “brownfields” sites to be cleaned up and cleared for new development.

Brownfields are abandoned or underused commercial or industrial properties where redevelopment is hindered by contamination. They vary in size, location, and age.

“Brownfields are a huge impediment in economic development. These properties present economic, environmental, public health, and social challenges to hundreds of Wisconsin communities,” Cowles said.

