OBITUARY: Robert Frederick Wendt

Robert Frederick Wendt, 78, of Arcadia, Florida, formerly of Brillion, died Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Florida.

He was born July 29,1939, to Reiny and Hermine (Sachse) Wendt in Manitowoc. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Manitowoc. He was employed for many years at the Manitowoc County Highway Department.

He is survived by sons: Shane Wendt of Collins, and Chad (Mandy) Wendt of Brillion; and his granddaughters: Kiana, Ashlyn, and Taylor; a brother, James (Mary) of Watertown, and nephews: Jasen and Nicholas of Watertown.

Arrangements are pending. He will be buried at the Branch Cemetery.

Pnger-Kays Grady Funeral Home of Arcadia, Fla. is assisting with arrangements.