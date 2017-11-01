Pro-immigrant group threatens general strike

Posted at 4:15 p.m. on November 1, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON — A spokesman for a pro-immigrant group, Voces de la Frontera, said there could be a general strike by workers if the state approves legislation known as the “anti-sanctuary bill.”

A state Senate committee is expected to hold a vote on Thursday, November 2, on the bill – known as AB190 in the state Assembly and SB275 in the state Senate.

Voces de la Frontera said the bill would allow public employees to act like federal Immigration agents by barring local governments from stopping their employees from inquiring about immigration status.

The bill would also require local law enforcement agencies to comply with ICE detainer requests.

Voces de la Frontera said it would also invite supporters to a rally Sunday, November 5, at 1 p.m. at 2001 S. Prairie Ave in Waukesha, outside of Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election announcement. People will be bused to Waukesha from Milwaukee, Green Bay and Madison, the group said.

Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Executive Director of Voces de la Frontera, said that, if the bill moves forward in the state legislature, her gourp would organize “Days without Latinxs, Immigrants, and Refugees” — a statewide general strike of more than one day.

In a general strike, workers and their supporters walk off the job.

Voces de la Frontera apparently has the support of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.

“Wisconsin farmers need a stable labor force and business climate, in contrast with the wild swings in immigration policy that we’re currently getting from the federal level,” said Nick Levandofsky, Government Relations Associate with the Wisconsin Farmers Union. “SB275 will mean all of those wild swings at the federal level will be the directive for local law enforcement as well.”

Immigrants comprise a significant part of the manual labor force on Wisconsin farms.