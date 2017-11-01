Swallow this pill: Drug takeback nets 30 tons

Posted at 4 p.m. on November 1, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel announced, on November 1, that 60,257 lbs. of unused medications were collected at Drug Take Back events on Saturday, October 28 at nearly 350 permanent drug collection receptacles located throughout the state.

Wisconsin collected more unused medications than Illinois and Indiana combined.

“Wisconsin families heard the message – the opioid epidemic starts in your medicine cabinet – and they got to work collecting and disposing of unused and unwanted medications at permanent drug disposal boxes throughout our state,” Schimel said.

Statewide, 266 police and sheriffs’ departments hosted more than 130 Drug Take Back events on October 28, and have provided 349 permanent drug disposal drop boxes, giving citizens a convenient, environmentally-friendly, and anonymous way to dispose of unused medications all year long. Proper drug disposal is essential to preventing prescription painkiller abuse. Research has shown that 70% of initial painkiller abuse starts when drugs are obtained improperly from family members or friends.

The preliminary weight of 60,257 lbs. of prescription drugs have been boxed, palletized, shrink wrapped, and secured in three semi-trailers for transportation to Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated.