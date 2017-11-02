‘A Walk Through Brillion’ a winner again

November 2, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – The Brillion Optimist Club presented ‘A Walk Through Brillion’ for the second year in a row. And for the second year in a row, the event was a hit.

“We weren’t sure what the second year of this event would bring, and it was even bigger than last year,” Optimist Club member Sarah Pielhop said.

There were 486 tickets sold for the event with ages varying from young to older. The event is a chance to draw people to Brillion, including many of the 23 stops with samples of wine, craft beer and food. All of the breweries and wineries were within driving distance of Brillion.

“There were so many different ages from so many areas outside of Brillion that just came and had fun,” Pielhop said. “Everyone was respectful and happy.”

Like last year, people got into the Halloween spirit. Costumes varied from golfers, sumo wrestlers, patriotic outfits, 1970’s hippies, Richard Simmons and a Brillion police officer posing as an inmate.

Businesses donated items for raffles and opened up their doors to make the 23 stops. It’s all volunteer, and Pielhop says that’s why the event is able to be successful. Most of the Optimist Club volunteers through working, selling tickets or donating to the event.

After talk of having the event moved to every other year, Pielhop says the event is here to stay annually.

“We do plan on making this a yearly fundraiser for our Optimist Club, so keep the last Saturday in October available,” she said. “All of the funds raised are going to a special project outside of our normal budget.”

Please see the photo gallery of the event in the November 2, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.