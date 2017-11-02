The Brillion News

OBITUARY: James Sobiek

James Sobiek, 72 of Little Chute, formerly of Reedsville, died Wednesday, November 2, 2017 with his family at his side.

Jim, “Teddy Bear,” “Sobie” was a man of action, not words, unless those words were “drink up,” “you’re behind” or “you want a piece of this?” He had a signature style all his own sporting moonboots, camouflage sweatpants and Ariens stocking cap. Sobie enjoyed the Packers, going up north, playing cards, 4-wheeling, fishing and hunting.  It was said that all good stories started with Sobie making old fashions.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Laura (Eric) Ohlwiler and Phillip (Sue) Sobiek. Jim leaves behind grandchildren, Michelle and Austin Ohlwiler, Jade and Trent Sobiek; one sister Jane Ysebaert; and nieces and nephews: Jim, John, Vicky, Gary, Rick and Terri.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father Ray and Edna Sobiek; and sister Carol Gierczak.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2017 with a CASUAL, light lunch from 1 – 4pm at The Mariner Banquet Hall (1100 Hyland Ave. Kaukauna). In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice.  To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

