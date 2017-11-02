Packers-Lions Monday: game could tie up traffic

Posted at 5 p.m. on November 2, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers/Detroit Lions football game on Monday night, November 6, will have a significant impact on local traffic operations, according to the state Department of Transportation.

A 7:30 p.m. kickoff will put game day traffic and commuter traffic on highways near Lambeau Field at roughly the same time, which could result in slow travel and backups on the local system.

This is a Milwaukee season ticket holder game. Higher volumes of traffic can be expected on I-43, I-41 and State 172 south of the stadium. US 41 and US 141 north of the stadium could also experience higher volumes of traffic due to fans from the Upper Peninsula attending the Wisconsin/Michigan match up.

The DOT will open as many lanes as possible on construction projects in northeast Wisconsin to move the increased traffic as effectively as possible, but some work zones will still have traffic control devices, soft shoulders, narrow lanes and barrier walls present.

Construction project areas in northeast Wisconsin with traffic control devices include I-43 in southern Brown County, I-41 in Brown and Outagamie counties, and the State 441 Tri-County expansion project in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties.

Closer to the stadium, all lanes of travel in construction zones will be open in Brown County, although I-41, State 172 and I-43 could experience backups as fans head to and from Lambeau Field.

I-41 interchanges at Oneida Street, Lombardi Avenue, State 172 and I-43 are also potential areas where delays may occur due to higher volumes of traffic.

Those heading to the game can consider using alternate Brown County interchanges further from Lambeau Field to avoid back-ups or slowdowns. Alternate interchanges include:

I-43/Mason St. or I-43/Manitowoc Road on Green Bay’s east side

172/Webster Ave. or 172/County GV on Green Bay’s east side

I-41/Main Avenue or I-41/Scheuring Road south of Lambeau Field

I-41/Mason St. or I-41/Shawano Ave. to the north of Lambeau Field

Southbound I-41 in Brown County narrows to two lanes after the Scheuring Road exit in De Pere. This is a common location for back-ups following Packer games. The large volume of vehicles merging from multiple lanes into two lanes can cause lengthy vehicle queues and stopped traffic. Be prepared and alert if using southbound I-41 to exit the stadium.

A resurfacing project is taking place on I-41 from Kaukauna to De Pere. All lanes will be open to traffic, and no work will take place before or after the game. Motorists will still encounter traffic control devices and orange barrels along the highway shoulders in the work zone.

Another resurfacing project is taking place on I-43 in southern Brown County from Bellevue to Denmark. All lanes will be open to traffic, and no work will take place before or after the game. Motorists will still encounter traffic control devices and orange barrels along the highway shoulders in the work zone.