St. Norbert College Honors Band to feature Reedsville students

November 2, 2017

The Brillion News

DE PERE – On Saturday, November 4, four Reedsville Middle School band students and three Reedsville High School band students will participate in the St. Norbert College Honors Band.

The middle school students include Sarah Towne (alto saxophone), Zach Boldt (percussion), Amelia Stetson (flute) and Alexis Eichhorst (flute).

The high school students include Katlyn Larkson (flute), Olivia Demeuse (flute) and Alanna Phillip (percussion).

The St. Norbert Honors Band is made up of students from Northeast Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. The performances are split up between the seventh and eighth grade band and the ninth grade band. The performance is from 4-5 p.m.

The Reedsville instrumental music teacher for the seven performers is Emily Karl.