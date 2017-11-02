Veterans Day program in Brillion

The Brillion News

On Friday, November 10, Brillion High School will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Program.

The community is invited to the Endries Performing Arts Center at 10:30 a.m. for the program.

The main speaker for the day will be Eugene Schultz, a WWII Veteran. His unit was attached to General Patton’s Third Army and spearheaded the drive across France, through Germany and into Austria where they met the Russian Army on V-E Day. Schultz was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. The title of his talk will be “The Ghost in General Patton’s Third Army,” which is the title of the book he wrote about his experiences.

The program will include selections by the Brillion High School Band and Chorus, as well as student speakers.

The drill team of the Bloedorn-Becker-Jensen Post 126 of the American Legion will present the colors and a military salute accompanied by the playing of “Taps.”

Guests are invited to stay following the service for lunch prepared by the Brillion Public Schools Food Service.