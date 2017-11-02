Walt agrees to serve as Reedsville president

November 2, 2017

By Ed Byrne

The Brillion News

REEDSVILLE – After considerable thought, Reedsville village Trustee Jesse Walt agreed to serve as village president, completing the current term which has 1½ years remaining.

His decision came at the October 24 village board meeting, where the board approved the village’s 2018 operating budget.

Walt is a member of the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department – which is a village department – and will have to recuse himself from votes concerning the fire department.

Village Clerk Mary Jo Krahn relayed the opinion of Village Attorney Katherine Reynolds that the village could not operate with an “interim” village president, but had to make a regular appointment.

Trustee Jack Siebert urged Walt to take the job, and said that 100 percent agreement on every issue isn’t possible. He said there would be a learning curve for Walt, but that the rest of the village board would help him succeed.

With that, Walt agreed to take the job. Patty Schreiber is replacing Walt in his former trustee position.

This story was featured, with additional information on the village’s budget, in the November 2, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.