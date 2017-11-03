Governor signs bill banning synthetic Fentanyl

The Brillion News

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker on Friday, November 3, signed Assembly Bill 335 into law.

The bill adds forms of fentanyl to the synthetic opiates category under Schedule I and reorganizes some substances from the general synthetic opiates category to the specific fentanyl analog category. Under the bill, someone possessing a fentanyl analog is guilty of a Class I felony and someone manufacturing, distributing, or delivering a fentanyl analog is guilty of a Class E felony.

“This law will help law enforcement crack down on the distribution, sale, and use of certain types of fentanyl, which can be 50 times stronger than heroin,” Walker said. “I thank the authors Representative Joel Kleefisch and Senator Patrick Testin, along with Representative John Nygren, for their work on this bill.”

Fentanyl is used by medical professionals to treat severe chronic pain. However, altered forms of fentanyl are being developed and lives are being lost at an alarming rate. There have been nearly 150 fentanyl-related fatal overdoses in Milwaukee so far this year.

The bill passed both the Senate and Assembly on voice votes. It is 2017 Act 60.