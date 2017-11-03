Warrant issued for former Chilton publisher

Posted at 11:15 a.m. on November 3, 2017

The Brillion News

CHILTON – Calumet County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Froelich has issued a warrant for the arrest of the former publisher of the defunct Chilton Times Journal newspaper, which ceased publication in March.

The warrant comes after District Attorney Nathan Haberman laid eight felony charges and one misdemeanor charge against James H. Moran, 54, of Neenah. The charges were filed on Thursday, November 2.

The charges include seven felony counts of issuing worthless checks, one felony count of theft in a business setting, and one count of misdemeanor issuance of worthless checks.

The state Department of Revenue also holds delinquent tax warrants against Moran for over $26,000.

