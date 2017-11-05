Holland town board meeting moved

ASKEATON – The November meeting of the Holland Town Board has been postponed. It normally is held at the town hall in Askeaton on the first Monday of the month.

That would have the board meeting on Monday, November 6, at 8 p.m., however that time is reserved for the Packers-Lions game, and so the town board meeting date has been changed to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 13. The Packers have agreed not to play the Lions on November 13.