Schomburg, Popp named first-team all-conference; Stanick second

November 6, 2017

The Brillion News

BRILLION – After successful junior seasons on the volleyball court, Jenna Schomburg and Brianna Popp were both named first-team all-conference by the Eastern Wisconsin Conference.

Schomburg led the team in kills, while Popp was the team’s main leader in assists. Popp was a second-team selection following her sophomore season.

Amanda Stanick, also a junior, was a second-team selection. Stanick plays the libero position.

Chilton’s Jenna Chaussee was named player of the year.

In the Big East Conference, Makaylee Kuhn and Megan Lau were first-team unanimous selections. Veronica Thiel was a second-team selection.

Reedsville’s Melissa Baroun was a second-team selection. Brielle Ebben was honorable mention.