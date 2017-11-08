OBITUARY: Ronald “Ron” Buboltz

Ronald “Ron” Buboltz, age 74, of Brillion, died on Wednesday November 8, 2017 at Theda Care in Appleton.

He was born on March 9, 1943 in Green Bay, son of the late Lester and Mabel (Bratz) Buboltz. On November 5, 1967 he married Sandra Spatchek in Brillion. He served in the 32nd Division of the National Guard for 4 years. Ron then worked at the Brillion Iron Works, Farm Equipment Division for almost 40 years until his retirement. He was passionate about his Farm All tractor collection. He and Sandy also enjoyed spending time with their “Friday Night Friends”. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion.

Survivors include his wife Sandra, his “fur baby” Prince, his mother-in-law, Marcella Spatchek of Reedsville, a brother, Don (Leann) Buboltz of Brillion and their family, Lora (Tony) Feldkamp, Robin (Steve) Abts, Amber (Peter) Johnson, Ben Horswill, Becky (Jared) Smith, 13 great nieces and nephews and 1 great great nephew, 2 sisters-in-law, Susan Boettcher of Brillion, Debra (Norbert) Miller of Wayside and many other nieces, nephews and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, his father-in-law, a sister-in-law, 2 brothers-in-law and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion. The Rev. Ross Henzi will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at DaVita in Chilton and the staff at Theda Care West ICU and the Comfort Care Unit for the compassion and excellent care given to Ron and his family. A special thanks to Pastor Henzi, Pastor Fricke and Pastor Janisch for their prayers and visits, and anyone who sent a card, it was greatly appreciated.