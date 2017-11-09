BREAKING NEWS: Brillion Iron Works property update

November 9, 2017

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Breaking news late on Thursday night in Brillion. The Brillion Redevelopment Authority Commission (RDA) approves Memorandum of Understanding with Ariens Company and will ask council to pass a resolution supporting the partnership of the RDA and the Ariens Company for the proposed purpose of purchasing and redeveloping the former Brillion Iron Works property.

More details will be added as they become available and also featured in the November 16, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.