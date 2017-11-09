Shrek the Musical performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday

November 9, 2017

BRILLION – Shrek the Musical returns this weekend to the Endries Performing Arts Center with three performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

Each show time is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door before each performance.

The musical is put on by the Brillion High School Music Department. It was originally produced on Broadway by Dreamworks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions. It features music and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori.