THERE’S TWO EASY WAYS TO GET THE NEWS!

Mailed Paper Subscription Prices (effective February 5, 2014)

$32.00 for college student (September – May 15)

$35.00 per year for Calumet County residents

$45.00 per year for all other territorial United States (the difference in price is due to out-of-county postal charges, which are 3 times as much as in-county postal rates)

To get your subscription started, or to renew your subscription…

1. Stop in at Zander Press Inc. (425 West Ryan Street, Brillion, Wis. 54110) and give your name,

mailing address & payment.

2. Mail a check to Zander Press Inc. along with your name and mailing address for subscription.

3. Call Zander Press Inc. (920.756.2222) with your credit card information and mailing address for subscription.

If you have any questions, please contact Lisa at lisa@zanderpressinc.com.

Online Subscription

There are many benefits to having an online subscription instead of receiving the paper subscription.

Need to refer back to a past issue? Look at back issues from June 2005 ’til present with your subscription and use keywords to search for specific topics, articles and people’s names.

• Instant delivery — on time — in your electronic mailbox anywhere in the world.

• Easy to read. Zoom in as big as you need.

• Environmentally friendly.

$28 for 12 months

$19 for 6 months

$13 for 3 months

Click here to signup for an online subscription …

Or click here to receive on free online sample issue.